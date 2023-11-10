How to peek over walls in Modern Warfare 3

In Modern Warfare 3, players are always trying to find the best way to outduel their opponents on the battlefield, whether its slide canceling, diving, or even peeking over walls.

This relatively understated mechanic isn’t usually seen in your typical quick scoping montage, but in a pinch, it can help you get the jump on an unsuspecting enemy who might not expect you to pop your head over a wall to grab some quick shots with your pistol.

Pulling off the wall peek can be a bit tricky, especially if you aren’t sure what to look for when finding the right debris or obstacles to look over. But there are pretty easy ways to identify when you can wall peek and how to pull it off every time you’re running through the ranks.

How to wall peek in MW3

Start off your peek with your favorite pistol. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to wall peek, players must be equipped with a pistol of some kind. The wall peek cannot be utilized with any other type of weapon, since you must use one hand to hang off the ledge while the other hand aims the pistol of choice.

Afterwards, players must run towards a wall that is taller than the player model, and continue running into it until they see a small icon appear near the bottom-half of the screen. It will only appear while you are running into the wall of your choosing, and will look like a man that is climbing a ledge, as you can see in the image above.

Fire away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Instead of holding down your jump button or key, tapping the corresponding key or button will cause the player to jump up and hang from the ledge. From here, players can aim around them, peek over the wall and aim down sights, or continue their climb over with the jump key or button. Players can also jump back down without mantling over the wall by jumping while also moving backwards.