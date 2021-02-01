How to open the Dam bunker in Call of Duty: Warzone

This is how to get all the Dam loot.

High-tier loot is the name of the game in Call of Duty: Warzone—and you don’t necessarily need a loadout to equip it.

Some of the best ground loot in the game can be found inside of bunkers, but there's a trick to open them. Bunker loot often contains legendary weapons, lots of money, and scorestreaks as well as field upgrades.

Bunkers are placed all around Verdansk. If you know the codes to enter them, you can head inside for a bunch of high-tier loot. This loot can help you win more gunfights, especially if you land there immediately.

Related: All bunker locations and codes in Call of Duty: Warzone

One of the bunkers on Verdansk can be found near the Dam. You can drop there or make your way there at any point during a match and open up the bunker to get all of the loot inside.

Screengrab via Activision

Here's how to open the Dam bunker in Warzone.

How to open Warzone Dam bunker

The Dam bunker in Warzone can be found on the rock wall to the southeast of the Dam itself. But here's the kicker—the bunker can't be opened with a code at all.

This bunker, like a few others, can only be opened with a Red Access Card. This special, rare item can only be found in loot crates throughout the map—or off of the body of an enemy who already found it, if you're lucky

If you have a Red Access Card and are in the area of Dam, then it's probably worth your time to head over there and grab the loot that's inside. Otherwise, you won't be able to open it at all.