How to level up quickly in Call of Duty: Warzone

Here are some of the fastest methods to level up in the battle royale.

Battle royales have always aimed to reward players for their time. Due to the repetitive nature of this style of game, rewards often unlock new features or visual upgrades for items in the game.

Call of Duty’s wildly popular battle royale mode Warzone includes a leveling system that the player can climb to unlock weapon loadouts or other items to be used inside the game. Gaining XP will also level up the battle pass that will provide seasonal rewards to the player.

In this article, we will detail some of the best and fastest ways to level up within Warzone.

In-game actions

Image via Activision

In-game actions are going to reward the player with XP to help them level up. The simplest of these is to get kills and place higher; both will award you decent amounts of XP.

The most effective in-game action is to complete the objectives, however. Often you will be given different goals after opening crates or finding items on the ground. These objectives, once completed, will award the player with bonus XP. Another objective that will reward fast XP is to collect bounties by eliminating the player with a bounty on their head.

Daily challenges and missions

Image via Activision

This method of gaining XP is very reliable since the tasks do not need to be discovered in-game and will be outlined from the menu screen. Daily challenges are smaller missions that are only available for 24 hours and will rotate out after that time. These often require players to complete tasks in-game to be rewarded with XP. Weekly challenges are very similar but are timed over a week instead of just a single day.

In the Barracks there also will be missions that are not time-sensitive requiring you to complete specific tasks in turn for XP. These tasks can be from a variety of the available game modes so it will be important to check what the mode is before you attempt to complete the challenge to avoid wasting your time.

Plunder

Image via Activision

This is the best game mode to gain XP in Warzone. While you do receive more XP for a victory in the standard mode, Plunder has a shorter length of game time and will allow you to gain more kills as enemies will respawn after death. Playing plunder is going to help you rank up and complete your battle pass at a faster rate than other game modes.