How to kill Krampus in Call of Duty: Warzone in the Festive Fervor event

‘Tis the season for gifts and merry delight, but ’tis also the season for coal to be delivered to bad children.

Krampus, the horned goat-like monster of folklore, has invaded Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard to deliver coal to players everywhere. Except with this version of Krampus, coal is a violent beatdown and a trip to the Gulag.

During Warzone’s Festive Fervor seasonal event, Krampus will spawn in games on both Caldera and Rebirth Island and hunt players down at random. If your number is called by the loud beast, it’s time to run or fight—or both.

“Krampus tends to spend his holidays on Caldera and Rebirth Island, where within minutes of a match starting, he goes on the hunt for sport,” Activision said. “While his choice of target is more random here than in Vanguard, he does tend to hunt down those who received coal from the Holiday Crates.”

Krampus hunts last three minutes long. If you survive the timer of his relentless chase, he will disappear eventually, but killing him is worth it as he drops a ton of sweet loot. The dropped loot includes big bags of cash, killstreaks, strong blueprint guns, and more.

The only way to fight and kill Krampus is to run and deal damage from a distance. His health pool is so high that you need to keep your distance between yourself and the monster as he growls, runs, and throws slowing snowballs at you.

Group up with your teammates and focus fire on Krampus. After dealing a whole lot of damage (like, a a lot), Krampus will go down. But be warned, the more you shoot and more of a scene you make, the more likely it is that you will get third-partied by other teams and players. Krampus will not care.

Krampus is loud and obnoxious, growling his way around the map, so listen closely. You can even be the third-party team that finds Krampus as he hunts some poor souls, allowing you to clean up the squad wipe and then finish Krampus off for a ton of combined loot.

Krampus will be around in Warzone while Festive Fervor continues until it’s scheduled to end on Jan. 2, 2022.