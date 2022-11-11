How to interrogate enemy players in DMZ and Warzone 2

In Modern Warfare 2, information is everything in multiplayer. Whichever soldier knows more info, the stronger they are and the harder they are to kill.

There are even more aspects to worry about in Warzone 2 and DMZ, where a player must keep track of the countless enemies and locations that will be key to their survival. If they wish to take home a sweet victory for themselves and their fellow teammates, information trumps a good trigger finger in many instances.

With both Warzone 2 and DMZ dropping on Wednesday, Nov. 16, it’s paramount that players head into battle with the best tactics available, and there’s one surefire way to find out where your enemies are headed at a given moment: interrogations.

Interrogations in DMZ and Warzone 2, explained

When playing Warzone 2 and DMZ, players will often run across enemies who have been downed by their own weapons or another third party in a firefight. Usually, those downed players will get executed by an enemy and sent to the Gulag, but a new mechanic allows the surviving bunch to squeeze out as much information as possible from their competitors.

When approaching a downed enemy, a prompt will appear on-screen that asks the user if they’d like to interrogate the downed player and mark the enemy squad. If the button prompt is held down, the character will go through a short animation where they hold a knife to the enemy player’s neck while downloading the information onto their phone.

Afterward, the player will stand back up, and the rest of the opponent’s squad will be revealed on the map. This animation doesn’t execute the other player, though. As a result, they’ll still need to finish off the enemy player before moving on to the remainder of their teammates.