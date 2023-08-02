How to instant drop shot in MW2

In Modern Warfare 2, movement is key to winning any firefight. The more unpredictable you are, the harder it’ll be for your enemy to track your position, making it very important to learn certain moves that could make or break a game for you and your team.

Drop shots, for example, have become a staple for many players across Call of Duty’s multiplayer and battle royale modes since it is relatively hard for players to react to a player instantly going prone. I’ve used drop shots to win gunfights on multiple different occasions and it’s a handy tool in my arsenal when I’m facing off against a single opponent. There are, however, many operators who have discovered a new variant of this maneuver that could change the game again.

The instant drop shot is a move that is already being called broken by many players in the community and is much more effective at avoiding enemy fire than its regular predecessor. Although it will take a bit more time to perfect, this maneuver will guarantee that you’ll win every gunfight that you come across due to its rapid nature.

What is the instant drop shot?

The instant drop shot is a new variant of the regular drop shot that has the player instantly drop to a prone position, instead of gradually going from standing, crouched, to prone. This instant drop to the ground is jarring and hard to predict when seen from an opponent’s perspective and cannot be tracked since the player immediately drops to the floor.

How to instantly drop shot

Instant drop shots for controller players

To pull off an instant drop shot, controller players must use their tactical sprint forward toward a target. As soon as they run into an enemy, players must pull back on their left stick while holding down whichever input is bound to prone. On the user’s screen, it’ll look like a relatively slower movement, but on the opponent’s screen, the user’s model will immediately drop to a prone position.

Instant drop shots for mouse and keyboard players

The instant drop shot is a bit harder to pull off for mouse and keyboard players since they have to press a plethora of different keys to activate the maneuver. This is, however, the same relative movement scheme as the controller players, where you hold W while using tactical sprint.

Once you run into an enemy, make sure to press S to cut your forward movement before quickly holding down your crouch key and prone key at relatively the same time. As a result, you should be able to emulate this move on PC. You can also check to see if you’re pulling off the move by heading into a custom third-person game mode since the user can see the instant drop that this move provides from that perspective.

