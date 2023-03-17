How to get the Tempus Torrent marksman rifle in DMZ

Modern Warfare 2’s Season Two Reloaded recently went live and brought with it one of the best long-range weapons in the game, the Tempus Torrent.

This powerful marksman rifle has become a standout among those looking for a great option that can contend with sniper rifles, while still maintaining great mobility, fire rate, and accuracy. It is also free to obtain, as long as you’re able to finish off a simple mission in Warzone 2 or multiplayer to collect 25 double kills with marksman rifles.

If you’re looking to use the Tempus Torrent in DMZ, however, there are only a couple of ways to extract with this gun so you can start zapping some foes in your next raid.

Is there a Tempus Torrent location in DMZ?

Unfortunately for any DMZ players hunting for the Tempus Torrent, there aren’t any set spawns to get the weapon on Al Mazrah. You cannot find the rifle in any case, Stronghold, or on any NPC enemies that are deployed on the map.

Instead, you must either loot the weapon from an enemy player or retrieve the weapon from an ally who has already unlocked it and successfully extract from the map. Afterward, the Tempus Torrent will be free for you to use in all game modes and will be available as an insured weapon for your next raid.

It’s unknown if the Tempus Torrent will be available in Building 21, which is a special map that can be only accessed with a rare Red Access Card found randomly in a normal raid. This map contains multiple different weapon cases, which could theoretically hold the Tempus Torrent—if you’re lucky.