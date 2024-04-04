Category:
How to get the Snoop Dogg skin in MW3 and Warzone

Fo shizzle, the Doggfather is back in Call of Dizzle.
Scott Duwe
Published: Apr 4, 2024 11:15 am
Snoop Dogg in MW3
Image via Activision

Death, taxes, and Snoop Dogg appearing in a Call of Duty game.

While not quite as constant as the former two, Snoop Dogg does have a penchant for popping up in CoD titles. The legendary rapper and smoker has appeared in several CoD games, including Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone 1, Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty Mobile, and Warzone Mobile.

Snoop has returned again in Modern Warfare 3’s season three, along with the new Warzone experience, and he can be seen popping smoke grenades and happily lighting up his opponents all over Urzikstan and everywhere else you can battle.

Here’s all the information you need to recruit Snoop Dogg to your squad to smoke the competition in MW3 and Warzone.

How to play as Snoop Dogg in MW3

It requires a purchase. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Snoop Dogg operator and his skins can be acquired through MW3’s season three battle pass, as seen in the image above.

The Snoop Dogg II operator skin is an instant reward once you purchase the battle pass for 900 CoD Points. The skin is found in the bottom right sector of the battle pass, along with the Dominus skin for Makarov, the “Tactical Pet: D-O-Double-G” operator finishing move, the “Hope Breaker” blueprint for the BAS-B, and 10 percent battle pass XP bonus.

Snoop Dogg II operator skin in MW3
He’s back again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This skin is actually a new skin for the existing operator for Snoop Dogg, which was introduced originally last year in Modern Warfare 2. But you can add another one to your collection by purchasing the BlackCell Battle Pass for season three: Snoop Dawg BlackCell.

Snoop Dawg BlackCell skin in MW3
Sadly, the dog does not bark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Snoop Dawg BlackCell is a hilarious skin for Snoop that features shiny golden accents and replaces Snoop’s head with the head of an actual Doberman Pinscher dog. The Dawg sports shiny gold sunglasses, a beanie, and Snoop’s trademark ponytail… or perhaps a dog tail.

The BlackCell Battle Pass is pricier than a normal one, and it cannot be purchased with CoD Points. The season three BlackCell Battle Pass costs $29.99 but also includes extra items like several operator skins, 1,100 CoD Points, and 25 tier skips for the pass.

Basically, if you want to roll with the Doggfather in MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, you’re going to have to pull out the wallet or dig into your existing collection of CoD Points.

Read Article What is Bootcamp in Warzone? AI training explained
Urzikstan
Category: CoD
CoD
What is Bootcamp in Warzone? AI training explained
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Is the Kar98k coming back to Warzone?
Vehicle Warzone
Category: CoD
CoD
Is the Kar98k coming back to Warzone?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 4, 2024
Read Article How to Prestige in MW3: Seasonal Prestige system explained
Two CoD operators face off in MW3's Gunfight mode.
Category: CoD
CoD
How to Prestige in MW3: Seasonal Prestige system explained
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Apr 4, 2024
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.