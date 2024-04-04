How to get the Snoop Dogg skin in MW3 and Warzone

Death, taxes, and Snoop Dogg appearing in a Call of Duty game.

While not quite as constant as the former two, Snoop Dogg does have a penchant for popping up in CoD titles. The legendary rapper and smoker has appeared in several CoD games, including Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone 1, Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty Mobile, and Warzone Mobile.

Snoop has returned again in Modern Warfare 3’s season three, along with the new Warzone experience, and he can be seen popping smoke grenades and happily lighting up his opponents all over Urzikstan and everywhere else you can battle.

Here’s all the information you need to recruit Snoop Dogg to your squad to smoke the competition in MW3 and Warzone.

How to play as Snoop Dogg in MW3

It requires a purchase. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Snoop Dogg operator and his skins can be acquired through MW3’s season three battle pass, as seen in the image above.

The Snoop Dogg II operator skin is an instant reward once you purchase the battle pass for 900 CoD Points. The skin is found in the bottom right sector of the battle pass, along with the Dominus skin for Makarov, the “Tactical Pet: D-O-Double-G” operator finishing move, the “Hope Breaker” blueprint for the BAS-B, and 10 percent battle pass XP bonus.

He’s back again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This skin is actually a new skin for the existing operator for Snoop Dogg, which was introduced originally last year in Modern Warfare 2. But you can add another one to your collection by purchasing the BlackCell Battle Pass for season three: Snoop Dawg BlackCell.

Sadly, the dog does not bark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Snoop Dawg BlackCell is a hilarious skin for Snoop that features shiny golden accents and replaces Snoop’s head with the head of an actual Doberman Pinscher dog. The Dawg sports shiny gold sunglasses, a beanie, and Snoop’s trademark ponytail… or perhaps a dog tail.

The BlackCell Battle Pass is pricier than a normal one, and it cannot be purchased with CoD Points. The season three BlackCell Battle Pass costs $29.99 but also includes extra items like several operator skins, 1,100 CoD Points, and 25 tier skips for the pass.

Basically, if you want to roll with the Doggfather in MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, you’re going to have to pull out the wallet or dig into your existing collection of CoD Points.

