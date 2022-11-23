How to get the Modern Warfare 2 season 1 Combat Pack for free on PlayStation

If it's free, it's for me.

The free Call of Duty content for PlayStation players is continuing to roll in, this time in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

In spite of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision, the CoD publisher’s existing contract with PlayStation means that PS5 and PS4 players will continue to get exclusive CoD content for the time being.

Charge into battle with a new Oni Operator skin and weapon blueprints in #ModernWarfare2 and Warzone 2.0, available to PlayStation Plus members at no additional cost.



Available starting today: https://t.co/SygeLJktGI pic.twitter.com/v8NenwYujK — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 23, 2022

The free content for PS players includes extra custom classes, the Oni operator skin as a pre-order bonus, and more. Each season, there will be additional free stuff for PlayStation gamers with Combat Packs. The first Combat Pack has arrived with season one and can be downloaded for free now.

The only catch here is that the items are for free only if players have an active PlayStation Plus subscription. But anyone who’s playing CoD online already likely has an active subscription to begin with, so there’s nothing to worry about there.

Here’s everything that comes in the Combat Pack for season one in MW2.

MW2 season one Combat Pack for PlayStation Plus

Screengrab via Activision

The first Combat Pack for MW2 and Warzone 2 includes these items:

Oni Tactical operator skin

Oni Revenger blueprint for FSS Hurricane

Oni Oracle blueprint for X13 Auto

Demon Fang weapon charm

Welcome Death sticker

Sony Oni calling card

Fractal Demon emblem

You can find the Combat Pack by searching for it on the PlayStation Store, or by logging into your PSN account and claiming it from the PlayStation website.

As the deal between Activision and PlayStation continues, each subsequent season of MW2 and Warzone 2 will include at least one Combat Pack. There’s still plenty of free stuff on the horizon for PS5 CoD gamers. That may change in the future, including CoD’s inclusion on PS5 altogether. But for now, there’s some pretty sweet swag to grab free of charge.