Come with me if you want the camos.

A new limited-time mode is coming in Call of Duty: Warzone, and two new camos will be available to unlock as part of it.

The Titanium Trials LTM is a hardcore spin on the Iron Trials limited time mode, upping player HP to 300, and making the Tempered perk appear more frequently as ground loot. Additionally, players will begin each match with a Self-Revive Kit, and “core health regeneration takes longer to restore, making it a high-skill, high time-to-kill (TTK) game mode.”

The higher time-to-kill is in honor of the Terminator, “to simulate the toughness of a Terminator model.” The Terminator has the likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger himself and will be seen making the rounds in Caldera thanks to a new cosmetic bundle.

The two new camos, Titanium Chrome and Liquid Metal, are also inspired by the movie franchise. Here’s how to get the new camos, available for a limited time.

How to get the ‘Liquid Metal’ Vanguard weapon camo in Warzone

Unlocking the new camos is done by playing during the Titanium Trials: Endurance event in Warzone from Aug. 11 to 25. The limited-time mode will be gone along with the challenges after that.

“Complete all eight challenges to unlock the Ultra ‘Liquid Metal’ Weapon Camo,” Activision said. “And don’t stop there. Rumors of hidden rewards persist for those most dedicated to the Titanium Trials…”

Challenge completions will also reward double XP Tokens, a battle pass tier skip, and up to four Terminator 2: Judgment Day-themed Calling Cards.

To earn Titanium Chrome, simply finish one challenge. To earn Liquid Metal, you must complete all eight available challenges during the event. Here is the full list of challenges for Titanium Trials: Endurance:

Terminated: Complete one execution.

Reward: Battle Pass 2XP Token

Complete one execution. Battle Pass 2XP Token They’ll Live: Revive 10 Players in Warzone‘s Titanium Trials.

Reward: Weapon 2XP Token

Revive 10 Players in Warzone‘s Titanium Trials. Weapon 2XP Token Hasta La Vista Baby: Win a Gulag five times.

Reward : Epic “Titanium Chrome” Vanguard weapon camo

Win a Gulag five times. : Epic “Titanium Chrome” Vanguard weapon camo I’ll Be Back: Achieve a Top 10 finish.

Reward: Uncommon “I’ll Be Back” progression calling card #1

Achieve a Top 10 finish. Uncommon “I’ll Be Back” progression calling card #1 I Know Why You Cry: Win one time.

Reward: Rare “I Know Why You Cry” progression calling card #2

Win one time. Rare “I Know Why You Cry” progression calling card #2 I Sense Injuries: Win two times.

Reward: Epic “I Sense Injuries” progression calling card #3

Win two times. Epic “I Sense Injuries” progression calling card #3 No Problemo: Win three times.

Reward: Legendary “No Problemo” progression calling card #4

Win three times. Legendary “No Problemo” progression calling card #4 I Need a Vacation: Win four times.

Reward: Battle Pass tier skip

Titanium Trials: Endurance is available in Warzone from Aug. 11 to 25.