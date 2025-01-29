How to get the free Ray Gun in Black Ops 6 The Tomb

Black Ops 6 continues to get bigger and better with Zombies content, with The Tomb’s arrival in January taking the number of available maps up to four—and you can earn a free Ray Gun in every match.

Recommended Videos

The Ray Gun is perhaps the most iconic weapon in the Call of Duty franchise for Zombies, and while you can still earn it as a random reward from the Mystery Box or by completing S.A.M Trials, there’s a guaranteed way to claim one whenever you want.

We’ve got a complete walkthrough explaining the process in this guide.

How to get free Ray Gun in BO6 The Tomb

Dig, dig, dig. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Claiming the free Ray Gun in The Tomb requires using a Shovel to dig up three Ancient Gems, which have a small chance of appearing after interacting with any dig spot. However, the exact location of the Gems changes every match.

The first task is to find a Shovel, which is not too hard to find and identified by a white outline. The precise spawn for the item varies, but good places to check are by the Quick Revive Perk Machine in the Deep Excavation area and by the walls within the spawn area of the Dig Site.

With a shovel in hand, the next step is to find dig spots to interact with. Dig spots respawn regularly between rounds and are spotted by finding mounds of dirt with a few bones and skulls on them, like in the image below. When you approach them with a Shovel, a prompt to dig will appear.

Check here regularly. Remix by Dot Esports Dig away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As mentioned, the location of the three Ancient Gems is random, so there is still an element of RNG involved. Finding dig spots consistently is the best way to farm for the Gems, so keep checking the Deep Excavation area by Quick Revive, the spawn area of the Dig Site, and the Shrine of the Hierophants near Stamin-Up—although the latter can be harder to spot as they’re usually in the shadows.

When you have found an Ancient Gem, pick it up with the interact button. The amount of time it takes to find all three Ancient Gems needed varies by game, but if you’re lucky, you can earn a free Ray Gun on the third or fourth round.

Where to claim free Ray Gun in BO6 The Tomb

Get your reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have all three Ancient Gems, head to the Tombs area found after the Roman Mausoleum area, near the Dig Site, or head up from the Shrine of Hierophants.

Inside the Tombs, head to the eastern section with a mural of a bull with a small statue of a bearded man to the left. Interact with the statue to place the three Ancient Gems, which spawns two Doppelghasts.

Defeat the two Doppelghasts to claim the rewards, with the main one being a free Ray Gun, but you also earn 1,100 Essence and a piece of Intel.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy