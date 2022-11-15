Modern Warfare 2 gives Call of Duty fans a wide variety of avenues to take with their customization. Players can mix up their weapon attachments, gun skins, player skins, and banners, making your experience your own adventure.

Weapon vaults in MW2 are an expansion of the Blueprint feature. They provide players the ability to chop and change whatever attachment they want onto their weapons.

CoD has always been an industry leader in the art of customization, allowing players to change their skins for the last decade. You’ve likely seen players sprinting around the map with special weapon skins and wondered, how did they get that skin?

It’s a simple answer: it’s the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault.

The FJX Cinder Weapon Vault is a part of CoD’s weapon vault that allows players can pick and choose between different styles for attachments on their weapons.

How do I get the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault in Modern Warfare 2?

Image via Activision

With the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, you’ll be able to apply different skins to all your weapon attachments, making your gun stand out above the rest.

The only way you can acquire the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault is by purchasing the “Vault Edition” of Modern Warfare 2. The Vault Edition costs $99.99 USD and gives you a whole collection of goodies to sweeten the deal.

With this edition, you’ll get the Red Team 141 Operator pack, heaps of added XP, the premium battle pass, and 50-tier skips.

Once you have the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, you’ll be the talk of the town. It’ll boost you above the majority of players with that 50-tier skip addition. Skins equal wins, we all know it’s true.

Now you’ve got all the info, get your piggy bank and upgrade your Modern Warfare 2 edition to change up all the attachments on your CoD weapons.