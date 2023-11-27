How to get the crossbow in MW3 Zombies

There are multiple weapons you can bring with you before you launch into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode, unleashing your deadly arsenal against the undead. A notable weapon many are after is the crossbow.

There are a few ways you can bring it with you into Zombies. However, if you’d rather loot the weapon, there’s a chance you can find it while exploring the infested map, but it’s going to take you a good amount of time to get there. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a crossbow in MW3’s Zombies.

Where to find the crossbow in MW3 Zombies

Tracking down tier three Infested Strongholds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a chance you can find a crossbow on the Zombies map by searching in tier-three Infested Strongholds, or by looting it from a mystery box. Both of these locations have proven to reward players with a crossbow, but it’s never guaranteed.

It can take a good amount of effort to breach a tier-three mercenary Stronghold in MW3. The Infested Strongholds are different from the mercenary ones in Zombies. They do not require a Stronghold Keycard for you to unlock them, but you do need to destroy all the cysts within the area. The cysts are what infected the building, preventing any of the caches from being unlocked, and as you destroy them, additional zombies will spawn to protect these locations.

You’ll need a full arsenal with you with weapons empowered with the Pack-a-Punch upgrades, and several Perks on your character to ensure they can survive the encounter. It also helps to have a full party helping you.

Alternatively, anyone who wants to start with a crossbow can unlock it in the MW3 Multiplayer mode. Here, you’ll need to get 50 Marksman Rifle kills against other players. This becomes available after you hit level 55 on your profile and the Unlock Challenge for the crossbow. You can view this progress on your profile, and the amount of time it takes to get will vary on how well your matches go.

Between the two, looting a crossbow in MW3 Zombies from an Infected Stronghold might be too much for many players. The amount of effort it takes to enter the tier-three area of the map and fight off the horde of zombies takes a lot of time. Although players have shown they can solo this part of the map, not everyone might be able to achieve it.