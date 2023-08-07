How to get the Blood Cell camo in MW2 and Warzone

Call of Duty’s season five began with a bang. The Faction Showdown limited time event pits Task Force 141 vs. Shadow Company for the first two weeks of the season, with some cool loot for players everywhere to earn, including the Blood Cell camo.

This specific Modern Warfare 2 event has exclusive rewards, but the one that has most players excited is the Blood Cell weapon camo that’s a reward for the Shadow Company side of the battle.

Blood Cell has players bloodthirsty for the camo to equip on all of their favorite weapons, but some conditions need to be met for players to unlock it. It’s going to take some hard work, some skill, and maybe even a little bit of luck to secure it.

Here’s what you need to do to get the Blood Cell camo in MW2.

How to get Blood Cell camo in MW2

Select Shadow Company and start grinding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blood Cell is a reward for Shadow Company during the Faction Showdown event in MW2. In order to unlock it, Shadow Company must win the event. As of Aug. 7, Shadow Company had a lead of over 160 million kills vs. Task Force 141.

As you can see in the image above, “The Faction with the most Operator kills at the end of the event wins” and “players who have completed all challenges for the winning faction receive additional victory rewards.”

Those additional rewards include Blood Cell, a new operator skin for Horangi, and a double XP token, so make sure to stay on Shadow Company for the duration of the event to unlock everything.

In order to earn Blood Cell, you will need to finish all five Shadow Company challenges during the event, and Shadow Company must finish the event with more operator kills than Task Force 141.

Here’s what the Shadow Company Faction Showdown challenges are.

All Blood Cell camo challenges in MW2

Complete these to get it all done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all of the Shadow Company challenges to complete to ensure that you earn Blood Cell if that faction wins the competition:

Challenge: Get 50 Operator Kills Reward: Loading Screen

Challenge: Get 15 Operator kills while Focused with Sniper s Reward: Large Decal

s Challenge: Get 15 Operator kills from behind with SMGs Reward: Vehicle Skin

Challenge: Get 10 Operator Kills with Launchers Reward: Charm

Challenge: Get five Operator Kills with Lethal Equipment Reward: Battle Pass Tier Skip



CoD’s Faction Showdown event is available now and will finish up on Aug. 16.

