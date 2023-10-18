Call of Duty’s The Haunting is chock full of spooky surprises in 2023, in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

This year’s Halloween event partnerships include Diablo characters like Lilith, Inarius, and The Butcher. But there’s also a limited-time event called Soul Capture, with rewards unlocked by spending Souls.

There are plenty of rewards to earn during Soul Capture, including the special animated Ghoulie camo that you can use on any MW2 gun.

Here’s how to get Souls in MW2’s Soul Capture event in The Haunting 2023.

How to get Souls in MW2

Here’s your first hint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Souls can be found in either MW2 multiplayer or Warzone, including DMZ. They are found when killing enemy players or by looting containers and must be picked up. Enemies you kill will drop them upon death.

Unlike previous events, the Souls don’t need to be banked. Once you pick them up, they’re yours, but you must finish the match you’re in for them to be added to your collection. Captured Souls can then be used in The Haunting’s event tab to redeem items.

It’s important to finish the match, or else you will lose all the Souls you captured during the game. Make sure not to leave early, even if you’re getting farmed for kills by killstreaks in Shipment 24/7.

In the image below, you can see what the Souls look like. They’re massive, green, glowing skulls. Run over them to pick them up in MW2, and interact with them to pick them up like loot in Warzone or DMZ.

These right here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Warzone, special boss fights like The Butcher, UFO, and Swamp Creature all drop Souls, too, so it’s worth killing them off if you can while playing on Al Mazrah or Vondel.

There is a limit to how many Souls you can earn, however. On the bottom of the screen, you can see “Souls Captured: 0/12,” so multiplayer games are limited to only 12 Souls per match, and only 20 Souls per match in Warzone. So, keep an eye on how many Souls you’ll be finishing the game with.

Souls also disappear eventually if you don’t pick them up. It’s unclear how long they last, but they seem to perform similarly to dog tags in Kill Confirmed, which disappear after that player dies again.

Stay on the move, grab the Souls before they disappear, and start racking up the free items from The Haunting.

