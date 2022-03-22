How to get Snoop Dogg bundle in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone & CoD Mobile

Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone, and Call of Duty Mobile are all set to get a new Operator with a musical twist: Iconic rap artist Snoop Dogg will be joining the trio of games next month, along with plenty of other unique additions.

Snoop Dogg has a history of collaborating with CoD and had a voice pack for Call of Duty: Ghosts, but the platinum-selling artist is now back for his biggest collab yet.

If you’re looking to add the Snoop Dogg Operator to your collection then there are a few key dates to keep track of depending on what Call of Duty title you frequent. Here are all the details you’ll need to know.

How to get ‘Snoop Dogg’ bundle in Vanguard, Warzone

Image via Activision

Snoop Dogg will be coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone on April 19.

While the price of this bundle hasn’t officially been revealed yet, it will likely cost around $19.99 as previous cosmetic bundles have.

The Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle includes ten unique items and a progression track where players can earn weapon XP, alternate outfits, and more.

How to get ‘Snoop Dogg’ bundle in CoD Mobile

Image via Activision

For mobile players, to get the Snoop Dogg operator you’ll need to score it from the Lucky Draw system. This operator will drop April 1. The new cosmetics include an Operator skin featuring Snoop Dogg decked out in an embroidered outfit and with a signature SMG fitted with diamonds and gold plating.

Things get even more stylish when you take out a Call of Duty Mobile enemy with this Snoop Dogg weapon, thanks to the gun’s unique concert-style death effect.