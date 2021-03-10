How to get PlayStation Plus’ free Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Combat Pack

A new Baker skin and more, for free.

PlayStation’s deal with Call of Duty has been quite lucrative for PS4 and PS5 players, offering lots of free content over the past few years.

Black Ops Cold War has had a couple of free Zombies modes and now a second Combat Pack for PlayStation Plus subscribers has been made available for free.

The free DLC pack includes seven different items and it can be grabbed right now. Make sure to get it soon, though, because the exclusive offer will go away eventually and be replaced by a new Combat Pack someday soon.

Here's how to get the Combat Pack for free.

How to get Black Ops Cold War Combat Pack free

If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber on PlayStation, navigate to the Store tab and press triangle and enter the Franchise Store.

Screengrab via Activision

Scroll down in the Franchise Store until you see the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Combat Pack on the right side. Select it and purchase it for free with the square button.

The pack includes the Endurance skin for Baker, three weapon blueprints, a weapon charm, a calling card, and one hour of double weapon XP. Enjoy the free stuff, PlayStation gamers.