How to get Mythic Weapons in CoD Mobile

Mythic weapons are some of the rarest items in Call of Duty: Mobile. These stand out from the rest of the game’s weapons in many ways, and getting more Mythic weapons is an ultimate goal for many CoD Mobile players.

While cosmetic items with visual effects are always in high demand, Mythic weapons are particularly special in CoD Mobile. These elite cosmetics come with custom attachment skins and unique elimination animations. Unlocking a Mythic weapon also provides additional content, as players can complete tiers to unlock all of the weapon’s exclusive features.

How do you unlock Mythic Weapons in CoD Mobile?

They’re cool, but they don’t come cheap. Image via Activision

To get Mythic Weapons in CoD Mobile, you need to buy them with CoD points (CP). They don’t have fixed price tags since you need to participate in draws and get lucky. Some players have reported it can cost upwards of $200 to get a Mythic weapon in CoD Mobile unless players luck out.

The cost of unlocking a Mythic Weapon increases progressively because each subsequent draw costs more CP than the previous one as it gives you a higher chance to land the Mythic. Initial draws often cost around 10 CP, but as you continue, you may face costs exceeding 2,000 CP per draw.

Can you get Mythic Weapons in CoD Mobile for free?

No such thing as a free Mythic. Image via Activision

No, you can’t unlock Mythic Weapons for free in CoD Mobile. While you can earn small amounts of free CP by completing various in-game events and challenges, these won’t be sufficient to secure a Mythic Weapon.

To get free CP in CoD Mobile, you can:

Participate in weekend tournaments.

Complete surveys via Google Opinion Rewards.

Check your in-game mail for CoD Mobile surveys.

Use redeem codes that have CP rewards.

These methods can help you build up a modest amount of CP over time. However, be cautious of unofficial methods promising free CP. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or installing third-party programs, as these are likely to be malware.

Should you use your CP to unlock Mythic Weapons in CoD Mobile?

If you have limited CP, you’ll be better off spending your premium currency for more guaranteed unlocks in CoD Mobile. The low drop rates for Mythic weapons make them a risky investment, especially for free-to-play players. While you can always try your luck, I prefer saving my CP for better-value deals that offer more certainty.

