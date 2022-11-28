How to get Modern Warfare 2 Season 01 battle pass free with Xfinity Rewards

Modern Warfare 2 has dropped and players got exactly what they wanted. Not only is the gameplay an intense, action-packed joyride, but the features outside the shooting are up to the standards gamers want.

Skins are a cosmetic feature for your Call of Duty weapons or character that give you the ability to play as the character you truly want to be.

And, like many past CoD titles, Modern Warfare 2 is adding plenty of new gun and character skins in the Season 01 battle pass, which dropped recently for 1,000 COD points. Sometimes, unfortunately, that’s a bit steep for the average player.

So players turn to how to get all the seasonal goodies for free.

One option is Xfinity Rewards—a very cheap path into Season 01’s battle pass.

How do I get the Modern Warfare 2 Season 01 battle pass free with Xfinity Rewards?

Image via Activision

You’ll need to get yourself a subscription to Comcast’s Xfinity Internet Service. Once you have an active subscription, you’ll be in business.

To get your Xfinity Rewards, you’ll have to:

Go to the Xfinity website and log in

Find your way to the rewards tab

Get a redeemable code for the battle pass

Go to the Call of Duty Redemption Center

Redeem your code

Claim it before Dec. 21, 2022, at 11:59pm ET, and you’re as right as rain. Once that’s all done, you’ve got yourself the MW2 Season 01 Battle Pass for free. Every skin you can see in the pass will be yours as soon as you hit “subscribe” and get grinding.

With the new MW2 battle pass, you decide which way you want to go. So choose your options carefully and you’ll get all the skins you want as fast as you can.

As an aside, it’s worth noting this is only available for U.S. residents.