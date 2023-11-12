How to get Large Rucksack in MW3 Zombies

There is so much loot on Urzikstan that you will often be forced to leave valuable stuff behind. If you want to farm XP in MW3‘s Zombies mode, you’ll need a Large Rucksack.

Exfiling with useful items has always been a DMZ fundamental, and the new MWZ is no different. I’ve had to part ways again and again and say goodbye to high-value and useful items that I couldn’t take with me into the next match or convert into XP. But everything changed when I found the Large Rucksack.

Where to find Large Rucksack in MWZ

Infected Stronghold icon on tac-map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MWZ works differently from the classic Buy Station method of purchasing and selling goods like the Armor Vests and precious Secure Backpack. You need to find any rucksack upgrades by exploring and looting. Luckily, the new and improved rucksack will stay equipped for future deployments if you find and equip a Large Rucksack in your travels. So where can you get this helpful piece of equipment?

I found great success with the Infested Strongholds in my search for the Large Rucksack. Make sure to look inside lockers outside of this specific landmark, as this appears to be the main lootable container in which it spawns inside. These strongholds work pretty much the same as Aether Nests with one slight variation: they can spawn in higher-tiered enemies like armored zombies.

Large Rucksack inside locker cache. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure to check Mercenary Strongholds if the Infested Strongholds aren’t working for you. There are multiple Strongholds on the map, so set your course to the Infested variations first. Make sure to use vehicles and Aesther Tears to fast-travel across Urzikstan. At the time of writing this article, I have only found the Large Rucksack inside lockers. However, it is likely that this rucksack is inside other lootable containers like crystallized crates or in supply boxes (rare spawn).

Extra space for all your troubles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep in mind that all gear you find in MWZ is exclusive to your operator. If your operator dies with the loot they have on them, the contents of your rucksack, including the carrier itself, will vanish.