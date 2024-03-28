How to get Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire bundles in MW3 and Warzone

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone introduced three new Godzilla x Kong-themed operator bundles for season three.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the latest installment in the MonsterVerse, recently launched worldwide in theaters. MW3 and Warzone season three is set to add a series of new operator bundles to celebrate the new movie and give community members a chance to represent their favorite kaiju.

This isn’t the first time we have seen Godzilla in CoD. Image via Activision

Activision confirmed that the Kong operator bundle will be released on April 4. The devs did not reveal release dates for the other bundles will go live in the store.

How much do the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire bundles cost in MW3 and Warzone?

Based on previous operator bundles in MW3 and Warzone, we expect all three Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire bundles to cost 2,400 CoD points, equivalent to $19.99.

How to get the Godzilla operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone

Here is everything included in the Godzilla operator bundle.

“Godzilla” Operator Skin

Two Weapon Blueprints

Charm

Loading Screen

Large Decal

“Feel the Heat Ray” Finishing Move

How to get the King Kong operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone

Here is everything included in the King Kong operator bundles.

“Ape” Operator Skin

Two Blueprints

Charm

Loading Screen

Large Decal

“Whiplashed Unleashed” Finishing Move.

How to get the Shimo operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone

Here is everything included in the Shimo operator bundle.

“Shimo” Operator Skin

Two Blueprints

Charm

Flash Grenade Skin and effect

Loading Screen

Large Decal

“Frostbite Finish” Finishing Move.

Raven Software confirmed that purchasing all four bundles unlocks the “B.E.A.S.T. Glove” Gladiator Skin Melee Weapon. Players also get an XP boost if they have any of the three operator bundles equipped while participating in the Battle for Hollow Earth Event.

