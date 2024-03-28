Category:
CoD

How to get Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire bundles in MW3 and Warzone

New monstrous skins are on the way.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Mar 28, 2024 04:11 pm
Godzilla and Kong
Image via Activision

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone introduced three new Godzilla x Kong-themed operator bundles for season three.

Recommended Videos

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the latest installment in the MonsterVerse, recently launched worldwide in theaters. MW3 and Warzone season three is set to add a series of new operator bundles to celebrate the new movie and give community members a chance to represent their favorite kaiju.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire operator bundles release dates in MW3 and Warzone

Godzilla MW3
This isn’t the first time we have seen Godzilla in CoD. Image via Activision

Activision confirmed that the Kong operator bundle will be released on April 4. The devs did not reveal release dates for the other bundles will go live in the store.

How much do the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire bundles cost in MW3 and Warzone?

Based on previous operator bundles in MW3 and Warzone, we expect all three Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire bundles to cost  2,400 CoD points, equivalent to $19.99.

How to get the Godzilla operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone

Here is everything included in the Godzilla operator bundle.

  • “Godzilla” Operator Skin
  • Two Weapon Blueprints
  • Charm
  • Loading Screen
  • Large Decal
  • “Feel the Heat Ray” Finishing Move

How to get the King Kong operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone

Here is everything included in the King Kong operator bundles.

  • “Ape” Operator Skin
  • Two Blueprints
  • Charm
  • Loading Screen
  • Large Decal
  • “Whiplashed Unleashed” Finishing Move.

How to get the Shimo operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone

Here is everything included in the Shimo operator bundle.

  • “Shimo” Operator Skin
  • Two Blueprints
  • Charm
  • Flash Grenade Skin and effect
  • Loading Screen
  • Large Decal
  • “Frostbite Finish” Finishing Move.

Raven Software confirmed that purchasing all four bundles unlocks the “B.E.A.S.T. Glove” Gladiator Skin Melee Weapon. Players also get an XP boost if they have any of the three operator bundles equipped while participating in the Battle for Hollow Earth Event.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to unlock the FJX Horus in MW3 and Warzone
FJX Horus MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
How to unlock the FJX Horus in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 28, 2024
Read Article All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
A Call of Duty operator takes cover behind a car in MW3 multiplayer.
Category: CoD
CoD
All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Mar 28, 2024
Read Article All Perks and Vests in MW3, listed
A CoD solider wearing night vision goggles.
Category: CoD
CoD
All Perks and Vests in MW3, listed
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to unlock the FJX Horus in MW3 and Warzone
FJX Horus MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
How to unlock the FJX Horus in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 28, 2024
Read Article All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
A Call of Duty operator takes cover behind a car in MW3 multiplayer.
Category: CoD
CoD
All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Mar 28, 2024
Read Article All Perks and Vests in MW3, listed
A CoD solider wearing night vision goggles.
Category: CoD
CoD
All Perks and Vests in MW3, listed
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 28, 2024
Author
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.