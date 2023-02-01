How to get dog tags in Warzone 2 DMZ

Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode is a popular extraction-based mode where players must survive an onslaught of AI enemies and other players to escape with their loot. Dying in DMZ means losing your inventory, making the stakes higher than ever.

Certain loot is rarer than most, making them tougher to find before extracting. In particular, dog tags are one of the most challenging DMZ items to get as they require you to deal with real enemies and cannot be found like regular loot.

Dog tags can only be found on dead enemy operators, meaning you’ll have to eliminate other players to find them. You can also scrounge the bodies of enemies you find, though most players will likely take their dog togs.

The tier two “Bag ‘em and Tag ‘em: White Lotus Faction” mission asks players to collect four enemy dog tags, meaning you’ll have to grab them if you want to finish all missions. The good news is you don’t need to grab all four dog tags in one run, meaning you can grab a couple and escape to make progress.

There isn’t an easy way to eliminate enemy players, as most engagements are unique. Your best bet is to load in with a full team and try to hunt enemy squads that spawned nearby. You can also camp at an extraction location and wait for teams to call in the helicopter to try and catch them off guard.

Regardless, finding dog tags in DMZ is a difficult task that requires a bit of work, but you’ll eventually snag them from a dead enemy player—four times, and you’re golden.