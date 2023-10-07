How to get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta Twitch drops

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta is in full swing from Oct. 6 to 16, which means lucky players are getting their first taste of Activision’s newest title a month early. Even if you didn’t get into the beta, however, you can still earn some rewards by watching streamers play the game on Twitch via Twitch drops.

As long as you have an Activision and Twitch account, you can link the two together for a chance to earn unique loading screens, weapon charms, weapon vinyl, and a special weapon blueprint. All of those items will be available to claim if you earn them when MW3 launches on Nov. 10.

Players actually in the beta can earn different in-game rewards, but if you want to focus on the Modern Warfare 3 Twitch drops specifically, here is everything you have to do to claim them.

How to earn and claim Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta Twitch drops

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s full list of Twitch drops. Image via Activision

Any streamer playing the MW3 beta between Oct. 6 to 16 when it is live should count toward your Twitch drops as long as you watch them actively for at least 30 minutes. That means you must have the stream open and unmuted for at least that long before Twitch will unlock your drops.

Activision has noted will give out Twitch drops in 30-minute, one-hour, two-hour, and four-hour intervals—with that four-hour mark capping you out.

First, you need to create or sign into your Activision account and then link your platforms of choice, such as Battle.net, Steam, PSN, or Xbox. From there, you will also link your Twitch account via the CoD website, which should tie all of your enabled account sharing together.

Once you finish linking your accounts, you just need to watch a streamer on Twitch playing the beta while signed in. You should get a notification once you unlock a requirement and can claim a drop through your Twitch inventory.

All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta Twitch drop items

As of the beta’s launch, there are only four items available to claim for MW3 Twitch drops.

“Desk Decor” Loading Screen

“K1LLF33D” Weapon Charm

“Let’s Fight” Weapon Vinyl

“Dangerful” Weapon Blueprint

As you enjoy your time playing or watching others stream the MW3 beta, there are other unlocks to keep an eye on ahead of the game’s full launch.

About the author