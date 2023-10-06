Level up and unlock these items in the full game.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta has arrived, finally sating the thirst of CoD players looking to test out the latest entry in the franchise before it becomes available for everyone later this fall.

Last year’s beta rewards in Modern Warfare 2’s beta were actually pretty awesome. There were cosmetics like a cool operator skin and two surprisingly strong blueprints for the TAQ-56 assault rifle and X13 Auto.

CoD players are hoping the rewards in MW3’s beta will be just as good. But in order to unlock them in the full game, players first need to level up in the beta while trying out classic maps and the game’s new movement mechanics.

MW3 boasts what’s likely to be the largest roster of weapons in CoD history, considering it also includes all guns unlocked in MW2. Combine that with operator skins and purchases carrying over from the last game, plus fan-favorite MW2 2009 maps, an exciting campaign, and Zombies mode, and MW3 could be a top CoD game in the eyes of the community for years to come.

Here are all of the MW3 beta rewards and how to get them.

All MW3 beta rewards and unlock levels

In total, there are six rewards for players to unlock in the MW3 beta. On weekend one, the level cap is 20, but it will increase to 30 in the second weekend of the beta test so players can unlock the final reward.

Level 7 – “Operation Beta” weapon charm

– “Operation Beta” weapon charm Level 9 – “Beta Tester” calling card

– “Beta Tester” calling card Level 11 – “MWIII Beta” weapon sticker

– “MWIII Beta” weapon sticker Level 16 – “Did the Beta” large decal

– “Did the Beta” large decal Level 20 – “Beta Ripper” SMG blueprint for Striker

– “Beta Ripper” SMG blueprint for Striker Level 30 – “Tester” skin for Jabber

All of the rewards have a decidedly MW3-themed red and black color scheme, even the final reward. The operator Jabber’s Tester skin turns them into a red test dummy with black armor and a helmet. Thankfully, the wait to view the rewards in-game is not much longer.

The beta is only available for a limited time, so players hoping to unlock the rewards for use on MW3 when it launches on Nov. 10 are up against the clock. But with how hard CoD players love to grind, we don’t think that will be much of an issue.

The MW3 beta begins on PlayStation on Oct. 6, and open beta for all platforms starts on Oct. 14.

