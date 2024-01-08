How to get Call of Duty League team skins in MW3

The Call of Duty League season is in full swing for 2024, and Modern Warfare 3 players can now show off their allegiance with in-game skins representing their favorite teams.

MW3’s CDL Team Supporter Packs are available now, featuring most of the teams from the league. If you’ve ever wanted to equip your favorite team’s color and logos to sweat it out in Shipment 24/7 like a true demon tryhard, you now can do it in MW3.

Teams like OpTic, FaZe, New York Subliners, Los Angeles Thieves, and even the new Miami Heretics have their own DLC packs including operator skins, a weapon camo, and more.

Here are all of the details on CDL skins like Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Texas in MW3.

How to get CDL skins in MW3

Green Wall or die? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The official 2024 Call of Duty League skins were added to the in-game shop in MW3 and Warzone on Jan. 8, featuring 11 out of the 12 teams in the league, with the only team missing so far being Vegas Legion.

What is in MW3 CDL Team Supporter Packs?

CDL skins can be found in the in-game shop in MW3 or Warzone. The bundles all include:

2024 home and away operator skins (both male and female)

CDL team weapon camo

CDL team large decal

CDL team weapon sticker

CDL team weapon charm

CDL team emblem

CDL team player card

How much does a MW3 CDL Team Supporter Pack cost?

The CDL Team Supporter packs are only available for real money and they are priced at $11.99. You cannot use CoD Points to purchase these packs, so a real credit card, PayPal account, or other payment method like a gift card for the platform you play CoD on will be needed to purchase the Team Supporter Pack.

How to unlock and equip CDL skins in MW3

Scroll all the way down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s where to find the 2024 CDL skins in MW3 and how to buy them:

Open up the Shop tab in MW3 or Warzone.

Scroll all the way down to the CDL Team Support Pack section.

Find your favorite CDL team.

Select the team pack you want and purchase it.

Once purchased, the CDL skins will be available for each faction in MW3, KORTAC and SPECGRU. They can be found in the normal Operators menu in MW3, MWZ, or Warzone.

The 2024 season of the CDL will resume on Jan. 12 with more Major One qualifier matches.