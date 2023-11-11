How to get better Gear in MW3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies feels close to its sister project DMZ. And, like in the extraction-based mode, you’ll always be looking for better weapons and gear in MWZ.

Despite its inspiration, there are a few differences between DMZ and MWZ when it comes to gearing up. Zombies doesn’t let you ruffle through the backpack of an operator you just killed and loot their fully-kitted guns. Buy Stations don’t sell contraband weapons, either, so you can’t walk into one of them and hope they have something better (though Buy Walls have taken that role.)

Though you can’t loot other players, you can still find good weapons spread throughout the map. Looting higher-end areas is an absolutely valid strategy when it comes to gearing up in Zombies, and the game also offers a few different ways to either find new gear or make yours even more powerful.

We’ve found some good loot in the areas below, so if you’re looking to score better weapons and gear, here are our recommendations.

Where to find better weapons and gear in MW3 Zombies

Your strategy and how you approach these spots will depend on your playstyle, but they’ve delivered enough good weapons and gear for us that we’re comfortable recommending them. If you already have a gun you like, we recommend prioritizing Pack-a-Punch spots since they will make your runs much, much easier.

Higher-threat areas

In our experience, higher-threat areas will give you better chances at getting gear, including from the other sources we’ve listed. We’ve found better loot as wall buys than we would while in tier one, for instance (though they come with a slight price increase to match).

You’ll also need to delve into orange areas (threat level two) to increase your Pack-a-Punch level to two and do it again on a zone with threat level three if you want to boost your gun above that.

Tip: If you have a weapon you like, use your Pack-a-Punch on it before heading to the orange section of the map since this will make zombies easier to kill.

Pack-a-Punch Machines or Aetherium Crystals

Pack-a-Punch machines won’t directly give you new gear, but they will dramatically increase the efficiency of what you have on you. Pack-a-Punch is one of the most noticeable upgrades in MWZ, and if you’ve found a weapon you want to use for that round, you’ll have to stop by one of those machines.

Pack-a-Punch costs 5,000 Essence for the first level, plus 10,000 for level two and 15,000 for level three. Getting Essence in MWZ isn’t too terrible since contracts and looting are decent sources of resources, and the longer time works in your favor here.

They may look like they came out of Bioshock, but they will be your best tools to improve your gear. Image via Activision

If you can’t afford a Pack-a-Punch upgrade, though, you may luck into Aetherium Crystals. These somewhat rare items work as a free, portable Pack-a-Punch upgrade. We’ve gotten them from contracts, especially in tier-two areas.

Contracts in those areas can also grant good rewards. We’ve gotten schematics and even Refined Aetherium Crystals from them in higher-end areas, so not only are they worth the Essence, but you may also get something shiny at the end.

Aether Nests and Strongholds

Aether Nests can drop good loot all around, including deadlier grenades like the Cymbal Monkey or the LT53 Kazimir. You can also find higher-rarity weapons that may be an upgrade above what you have on your hands. Just tighten your gas mask, and don’t get overwhelmed by the zombies that come at you.

Likewise, Strongholds may also house better drops than what you’d get in regular places. With a little bit of luck and a good bit of effort, Mercenary and Infested Strongholds could be a treasure trove of loot.

Tip: Make sure you’re geared up if you’re venturing into those areas in orange and red zones.

Wall Buys and Mystery Boxes

Wall Buys and Mystery Boxes may also serve as a good way to ditch that weapon that’s not working well on your hands. Wall Buys are plentiful all over the map, so be sure to keep an eye on them as you venture through the zone. We’ve found several reliable weapons on them—the Holger 5.56, MCW, and SVS45 come to mind—and they may also serve as a way to unlock weapons you don’t already own.

Mystery Boxes have a higher payoff, but they rely more on luck. If you don’t like what you get, you can reroll your weapon, but you’re still going against the odds. If the RNG favors you, you may even find a Wonder Weapon there.

That’s the “expectations” part of the image. “Reality” may differ. Image via Activision

Aether Tools

Aether Tools will boost the rarity of your weapons, essentially upgrading them. We’ve found their boosts to be less drastic than increasing their Pack-a-Punch level, but they’re still good nonetheless. Upgrading a higher-rarity weapon with Pack-a-Punch will also make it even deadlier, so use Aether Tools in tandem with what you’re planning to use.