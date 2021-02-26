How to get and use the Yellow Access Card in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s season two content has dropped and with it comes a new Yellow Access Card that will help you wreak havoc on Verdansk.

To find the card, all you need to do is head to the new Shipwreck point of interest location, where you should find a console that you can interact with on the middle floors of the ship.

Be careful, though. You'll need to deal with other players heading to the area at the start of a match and once the console is turned on, 40 zombies will spawn and start swarming any players near them.

You don’t need to kill every zombie to get the key card, but you will have a counter on-screen showing how many of the 40 have been killed. Once the last zombie of the group is killed, it should drop the Yellow Access Card, putting it in play for any of the surviving players to fight over.

Once you pick it up, which you need to do manually, a new icon will appear on your map. The yellow marker will point you to where a supply box is hidden. This supply box can only be opened using the Yellow Access Card and is only a short distance away from where you fought the zombies.

Once opened, the supply box will drop randomized loot for the player who opened it, which seems to have separate drop rates for solo play and teams who find it together, Some of the more common items include armor satchels, rare weapons, a self revive, and money.