How to get and use the Diver Crate Key in DMZ

Getting your feet wet is often part of the job when playing Warzone, especially in DMZ. There are numerous special crates to find and open across the various deployment zones, including the Diver Crate, which of course is opened with the Diver Crate Key.

The Diver Crate and the Diver Crate Key joined the DMZ collection with season four and the introduction of Vondel as a deployable exclusion zone. Vondel is much smaller and denser than Al Mazrah, meaning a better likelihood of running into NPC and player enemies. Still, the rewards of the Diver Crate are worth risking the added danger.

Thinking of a swim? Here’s how to get your hands on the Diver Crate Key and where to take it in DMZ.

Where to find and open the Bridge Stash Crate in DMZ

The Diver Crate Key requires you to open another loot container locked by key, the Bridge Stash Crate. Opening the Bridge Stash Crate will require the Bridge Stash Key. While there’s no specific method for acquiring the Bridge Stash Key, any of these suggestions will eventually land you one:

Completing HVT (High Value Target) and Supply Drop contracts

(High Value Target) and Searching loot containers , most notably higher value ones in locked areas and strongholds, and in supply drops.

, most notably higher value ones in locked areas and strongholds, and in supply drops. Looting enemy AI combatants, especially commanders and tougher opponents.

Bridge Stash. Screenshot by Dot Esports Bridge Stash location on map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the Bridge Stash Key, take it to the Bridge Stash in the E5 section of the map, located underwater and underneath the bridge that is just slightly west of the Market landmark in Vondel. Open the Bridge Stash, and you should find the Diver Crate Key

Where to find the Diver Crate in DMZ

Submerged houseboat where the Diver Crate is located. Screenshot by Dot Esports Diver Crate location on map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Diver Crate Key in hand, head to G5 in Vondel, southwest of Central Station and north of the Museum. Just south of the red bridge on the map, there is a submerged houseboat. Swim underwater and into the houseboat to find the Diver Crate.

Inside the Diver Crate is a variety of items, most notably a weapon fully kitted with five attachments.