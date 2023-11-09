How to get Aether Tools in MW3 Zombies to upgrade weapon rarity

Modern Warfare 3 has arrived and, for the first time ever, Infinity Ward’s series will include Call of Duty’s popular Zombies mode—though not in the standard round-based format players are accustomed to.

Instead, Zombies has taken over the DMZ mode from MW2 and is an open-world, PvE mode where players loot items, complete missions, gather intel, and more.

Along your way, you can upgrade the quality of the weapons at your disposal, which are crucial to fending off the biggest Zombie threats, and Aether Tools play an integral part.

Aether Tools in MW3 Zombies are a single-use item that can be used to upgrade the quality of your gun, which starts at a basic level but can advance all the way to Epic quality.

Each time you improve a weapon, you’ll benefit from higher damage output and other bonuses but it’s a risk vs reward strategy, as failing to exfil in MW3 Zombies with the weapon will see you leave it behind.

There are three different types of Aether Tools, which can be used to raise your weapon quality to Uncommon, Rare, and Epic levels.

Crucial tools to have. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are several ways to acquire Aether Tools in MW3 Zombies, with the most simple method being simply to locate them in the game from loot caches or as rewards for completing tasks and contracts. However, you’ll be relying on luck.

If you want a guaranteed Aether Tool, you can earn them as rewards by completing specific missions in MW3 Zombies—the first of which comes from completing the fifth mission in Act One, though you can equip this mission to complete immediately if you wish.

You can also craft Aether Tools from the pre-game menu to take with you into the game but, in order to do so, you’ll need to locate their schematics in MW3 Zombies and successfully exfil with the item in your inventory.

Once you have Aether Tools, using them is a simple task that can be completed while playing MW3 Zombies—either once you find them in the world, or if you enter the game with them.

Open up your backpack, scroll to the Aether Tool, and hit the button to use the item (A on Xbox, X on PlayStation). Your gun will then improve in quality, which results in a higher damage output.

Standard guns have no color and can be upgraded with an Uncommon Aether Tool, which in turn can be upgraded again with a Rare Aether Tool and, finally, you can hit the highest possible level with an Epic Aether Tool.

Your work isn’t done there, however, as you can also Pack-a-Punch your weapon to improve it further.