How to get a nuke in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and thousands of players are diving into the latest iteration of the arcade-style shooter. MW2 offers dozens of ways to customize your weapons and equipment, ranging from weapon attachments to various killstreaks. One of the most iconic killstreaks in CoD history, the tactical nuke, has also returned in MW2.

Understanding how to get a nuke in MW2 is simple, although unlocking it is easier said than done.

To get a nuke in Modern Warfare 2, you’ll need to kill 25 enemies without dying. The challenge is simple enough, but surviving for that long can be tough. Ending the match early and taking out both teams is worth the trouble, though.

You’ll have to find a balance between aggression and safety as you try and earn the difficult killstreak. The nuke only unlocks if you kill 25 enemies without dying, so avoid dangerous gunfights to prevent wasted attempts.

Take full advantage of your grenades and equipment to help secure easy kills. There are no wrong methods when trying to unlock a nuke, and don’t worry about cheesing your way to victory. Some players might frown on holding a position and only engaging enemies from a safe distance, but it’ll all be worth it when you blow up the entire map.

Players have already used the nuke in online matches, showing how it’s possible for anyone to achieve it. Just remember, only engage in fights you can win, and escaping to safety is often the best bet.