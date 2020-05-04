How to get a free CoD League weapon charm in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

You can get a free Call of Duty League weapon charm to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone—and it’s really easy to pick one up.

All you need to do is sign up for the CDL mailing list. If you’re an existing member of the mailing list, check your email right now. New members can still get one, but time is limited.

Image via Activision

This is a limited-edition charm, so once it’s gone, it’s gone. The charm is the CDL logo, slapped right on your gun. You can equip it while you run rampant with your dual pistols in Warzone.

The only downside is that you’ll receive promotional emails from the CDL constantly. But if that doesn’t bother you, this is a win-win scenario.

You can sign up for the mailing list right here, but there are some stipulations, which can be found below: