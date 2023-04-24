How to get a 3-plate Comms Vest in DMZ

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s DMZ mode, you will find various new tools, vests, and equipment that can be obtained from the Barter System at buy stations. The three-plate Comms Vest is one of the new body shields added to the game, and you need to know how to get this armor quickly in DMZ.

Season three brings a fresh new perspective to the extraction mode, with several new items including unique Backpacks, and body armor. The new three-plate body armors include the Tempered Vest, Medic Vest, Stealth Vest, and Comms Vest. You can get them via the Barter System, but you must gather the recipe items to trade for new gear.

Here’s how to get the three-plate Medic Vest in DMZ.

How to get the three-plate Comms Vest in DMZ‘s Barter System

Screengrab via Activision

The three-plate Comms Vest is a new body armor added in DMZ season three. This vest is tactically one of the best armors in the game right now as it comes with several benefits. While wearing the three-plate Comms Vest, all UAV technology will work for an increased duration. This includes UAV towers, UAV Killstreaks, and enemy AI UAV radios. These will function as Advanced UAVs, revealing enemy locations with direction. The three-plate Comms Vest also gives an audio cue when enemies are nearby. Here are the items you need to find to trade the three-plate Comms Vest from the Barter System in DMZ.

One Soothing Hand Cream

Two Batteries

Two Hard Drives

Once you have all the items required for the recipe, head over to a buy station. Select the Barter System tab, and click on the three-plate Comms Vest to trade it for the collected items. Trading items through the Barter System doesn’t require cash, but you must find the specific items by looting around the map.

You can find Soothing Hand Cream as ground loot on tables, shelves, inside cabinets, in loot caches, and in toolboxes. Batteries are commonly found in garages, electrical shops, construction sites, and similar buildings. As for Hard Drives, you need to search computer CPUs at office buildings, police stations, and other buildings.

The three-plate Comms Vest is ideal for solo runs as it allows you to recon enemies for longer. The footstep audio boost also helps you navigate through tricky areas with AI and Operators. Make sure to purchase UAV killstreaks if you find them at the buy stations, as they perfectly pair up with the Comms Vest.