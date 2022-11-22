How to G-Walk (Snake Walk) in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The Call of Duty franchise has been littered with sneaky, almost game-breaking tactics since the dawn of Call of Duty 4.

And this year, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are no different. There’s a new rage-inducing CoD tactic in town, and it’s here to really piss everyone off.

Previously, there have been mechanics like the slide-canceling trick that made players’ blood boil. It has since been removed, but it definitely left its mark on the game, and the newest trick is here to leave the slide-cancel in the dust.

The “G-Walk” or “Snake Walk” is something that’ll get you really raging. Grab yourself a stress ball and set up the calming whale noises; you’re about to be really cheesed off.

This movement mechanic is slippery, to say the least. It’s almost impossible to kill an enemy as they slip and slide around you like soap in the shower.

How do I G-Walk (Snake Walk) in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

Image via Activision

So, you want to learn how to piss off an entire server? Well if you can’t beat them, you may as well join them. To complete this vile act, you’ll have to:

Hold prone.

Cancel it by sprinting.

Rinse and repeat as fast as you can.

It is indeed snake walking 🤣 Just snake and move at the same time. Hold prone, then cancel it with sprint, repeat pic.twitter.com/YJ9u8p0UmX — dawg (@drivingdawg) November 21, 2022

The video above might not look as clean as the professionals, but it’s definitely how you G-Walk. This will get you running on all fours in no time, scaring the crap out of all the players in the server as you come bounding over.

You will have to practice as the technique is difficult to master. If you haven’t completely mastered the mechanic, you’ll be a sitting duck.

Once you’ve got it down pat, you’re in business and no one will like you in Call of Duty anymore. Prepare to have an empty server once you start G-walking.