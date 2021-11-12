How to fix the Vivacious error in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard takes players back in time, but some players may get stuck in the present if they receive an error like the Vivacious error while trying to play Vanguard.

Errors similar to Vivacious prevent players from playing the game and they can be rather annoying if the players are also short on time. Though developers try to iron out most of the errors and bugs before a game’s release, unexpected ones may appear when players flood into the servers.

Despite its unknown origin, the Vivacious errors in Vanguard have been making it difficult for players to enjoy the newest addition to the franchise. While players will need to wait for the developers to roll out a permanent fix, there are a couple of troubleshooting methods that they can try in the meantime.

Here’s how you can fix the Vivacious error in Vanguard.

Restart your gaming device

While this may sound elementary, restarting your gaming device is one of the most effective fixes that players can try to bypass the Vivacious error. This means that the error may be appearing due to minor software glitches that can go away with a simple reset.

Wait around 20 seconds before turning your gaming device back online and try launching Vanguard before starting any other application.

Reinstall Vanguard

No one likes to reinstall Vanguard or any Call of Duty game from scratch since their sizes tend to be massive and it can take hours to fully download them once again. If you’re receiving the Vivacious error due to a corrupted in-game file, however, reinstalling the game will be your best bet.

Contact the support team

If none of the solutions above were able to fix the Vivacious error, you should submit a support ticket. Explain all the troubleshooting steps you’ve tried in your support ticket, and you can even provide screenshots or videos. Providing more details will allow the support staff to get to the bottom of the error faster and reduce the time it takes for them to get back to you.