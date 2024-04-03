How to fix the PUGET LAKES error in MW3 and Warzone

The PUGET LAKES error in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is a rather common issue, but thankfully, there are a few manual fixes to attempt.

Whenever a seasonal update goes live in MW3 and Warzone, community members race to their console or PC to test everything new that got added. Activision has years of experience dealing with a large player base clamoring for their titles, but no server is immune to a few hiccups when overloaded. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the PUGET LAKES error code that commonly happens when a new update goes live.

How do I fix the “PUGET LAKES” error in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone?

No server is immune to issues. Image via Activision

The PUGET LAKES error appears when too many players log in and out at the same time. This means when there’s too much action happening in the CoD sphere, the server will be overpopulated and struggle to make connection requests at the same time. Here is every way to potentially fix the error message.

Repeatedly try to reconnect to the game, and there’s a chance you might get through.

Close the game and try reconnecting again.

Waiting out the error for an hour or two.

Restarting your network and game.

None of these methods are guaranteed to work, but it’s all players can really do while a massive wave of players all try to access the MW3 and Warzone servers at the same time. Players will never need to wait too long, before the servers stabilize and there won’t be any concerns about this error message wreaking further havoc.

