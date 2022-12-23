How to fix the PUGET LAKES error in MW2 and Warzone 2

The last thing you want in your Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 games is some annoying error popping up and causing delays. Sometimes all you have time for is one game, and an error can put you on edge, then making your aim feel terrible. Before you know it, you’re a bot-frag and your whole CoD playing session is ruined.

There are tons of errors and glitches showing up that make any game a pain to play, while some can be fun, the vast majority make it difficult to have a good time.

The Puget Lakes error might have a fun name, but the CoD error itself can be quite a pain in the neck.

How do I fix the “PUGET LAKES” error in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

Image via Activision

There are a few ways to fix the Puget Lakes error:

Repeatedly try to reconnect to the game, and there’s a chance you might get through.

Close the game and try reconnecting again.

This might work in the short term, however, the error might pop up once more. If it does, try the following steps:

Waiting out the error for an hour or two.

Restarting your network and game.

These two tend to work the best, so hopefullythe error doesn’t appear for a while after these are completed.

The Puget Lakes error appears when too many players log in and out at the same time. This means when there’s too much action happening in the CoD sphere, the server will be overpopulated and struggle to make connection requests at the same time.