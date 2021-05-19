How to fix Friends List Not Showing in Call of Duty: Warzone

You log into Warzone to finally meet up with your squad and hit Verdansk. But wait, there’s a catch: when you open your friends list, there’s no one in it. Could everyone delete you at the same time? No, the empty friend list has been an Warzone bug that resurrects from the dead from time to time.

Though it isn’t clear what causes this error to come back, it usually starts being a nuisance after large-scale patches. It’s possible that this is a network-related error since there’s usually a large influx of returning players whenever there’s a new patch. This increases the load on Warzone servers, causing minor hiccups throughout the game.

You won’t be able to get into a squad with your friends if you can’t see them on your friends list and you’ll want to fix it as soon as possible so as not to miss out on the first match of the day. In most cases, the issue fixes itself, but there are few methods that you can try out to speed up the process.

Here’s how you can fix the friends list not showing bug in Warzone.

Restart Warzone

It may sound simple, but restarting the game should be the first fix you should try out. It’s the easiest solution, and it’ll allow you to reconnect to Warzone’s servers. With some luck, you may be able to connect to another game server that is less crowded.

After logging into Warzone, see if your friends are back. If they still aren’t back on the list, you could try restarting Warzone for a couple of times more, but it may also be time to apply one of the following solutions.

Turn off and on crossplay

For reasons unknown, turning the crossplay feature off and on looks to have a positive effect and fixes the friends list bug. Head over to the settings menu and disable the crossplay feature. Turn it back on afterward and return to the main menu to check your friends list.

If your friends are still missing, there are few different ways that you can apply this fix. Try restarting your game after disabling the crossplay feature and enable it once you log back into the game. You can also squeeze in another relog after enabling the crossplay feature.

Send a random friend request

While you won’t be able to see your friends, you’ll still have the option to add more people to your friends list.

In certain cases, sending a friend request will be enough to get your friends list to work again. Open up your friends list and just type in a random name to send a friend request. You don’t need to wait for your request to get approved by that player since just sending the request is able to fix the bug.

You can also have one of your friends delete you from their friends list and ask them to send you a friend request. Upon accepting the request, your friend list should get back to normal, but you may still need to send out a random one if you can’t seem to get your friends list back after accepting a request.

Restart your gaming system and router

Regardless of your gaming platform, restarting your device will be one of the last options you’ll have to fix this bug. Make sure to exit out of Warzone completely before you restart your device and manually check if there are any new updates before trying to log back into the game.

Though updates usually kick in automatically, minor updates aiming to fix small bugs that are freshly released can still require players to check manually.

Restarting your router at the same time will allow you to reestablish your connection with the servers which will help you troubleshoot your side of the deal. If there’s been something off between your connection and the servers that had caused the friends list bug, resetting your router will help you ensure that your connection is in top shape.

Play the waiting game

If none of the fixes on our list were able to bring your friends back to the list then you’ll have no option but to wait for a fix to roll out. While waiting, you can keep an eye on Warzone social media accounts as most updates regarding wide-spread bugs and errors are made through those channels.

Alternatively, you can also check out community hubs like Reddit and see if there are other players who are reporting similar issues. Given the nature of the issue and the reason why it may have resurfaced, there can be other solutions that you can apply.

Community forums will be the perfect place to locate these alternative solutions since there’ll also be community representatives updating the players with other solution methods that they can try out.

Open a support ticket

When the friends list bug isn’t a widespread error and nothing you do seems to make it go away, your last bet will be creating a support ticket. List all the troubleshooting methods you’ve tried so far and provide screenshots to cover all bases.

After submitting your ticket, a support assistant should get back to you in a timely manner and walk you through other alternative options that you can try out to fix the problem. If this has been a server-related problem, they may also just go ahead and roll out a fix on their side and you may get your friends back before you know it.