How to fix ‘Failed to Download User State’ errors in MW3

Anyone who has played Call of Duty in recent years is familiar with the slew of error codes that seem to pop up frequently right when it’s finally time to game, and “Failed to Download User State” is no different.

Nothing screws with the time to unwind and relax with some games with the squad like error codes, and one that appears quite often says “Failed to Download User State” which will often get players stuck in a loop of error codes in the menus and unable to play the game.

Here’s what we know about the “Failed to Download User State” errors in MW3 and Warzone and what you can do to fix them and get back into gaming.

What is the ‘Failed to Download User State’ error in MW3?

“Failed to Download User State” is a specific kind of error in Call of Duty games like Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone that happens when there is an issue with the connection between your game and the game’s servers.

This error will often be accompanied by specific, weird names like “Orlando Guild,” which only makes things more confusing. But the error itself has a simple meaning: Something is not right with the CoD servers.

This issue popped up recently on April 9, and the @CODUpdates account posted that it had to do with “a service outage that prevented progress from being tracked in various modes and features,” causing many players to wonder what the “Failed to Download User State” issue was. This means that this error and other ones like it most likely have to do with the game itself and nothing to do with your connection, which is a good thing, albeit a bit frustrating when it’s totally out of your hands and not something easily fixable.

The error soon subsided once the service outage ended, and players could hop back online. But if you continue to see the “Failed to Download User State” error, then try restarting your game, resetting your console, resetting your internet connection, or waiting for news from @CODUpdates or any of the developers to see if the issue is more serious than a minor hiccup.

You can also check the official Activision Online Services page to see if there is a widespread issue or outage with the CoD servers. More often than not, though, the issue will be fixed quickly enough, so try to be patient and you’ll be back online with the pals in no time.

