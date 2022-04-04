How to fix ‘Error code: DIVER’ in Call of Duty: Warzone

Most people will agree that error codes in online video games stink. It’s always a bummer when you hop online to get some games in with the squad and an error code stands in your way.

One of the error codes found in Call of Duty: Warzone is called “Error code: DIVER,” and it pops up every now and then for players no matter if they’re getting their games in on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox.

This error code will usually be accompanied by a message that says “Download has failed. Do you wish to retry?” and the issue will persist even when the player attempts to retry the connection. It’s annoying and can really bog down a night of gaming with pals.

Thankfully, there are a few things you can do on your own end to try and fix whatever problem is persisting before it’s time to hang up the headset and controller for the night or ask for a Warzone rain check and switch games.

How to fix Error code: DIVER in Warzone

The first thing you can try to do is reset your modem and other network devices. Error code: DIVER seems to have to do with a problem occurring whenever there’s some sort of failure when downloading a new game update. Reset your internet connection and attempt to reinstall the update.

Screengrab via Battle.net

The next thing you can do, if playing on PC via Battle.net where the issue seems to occur most often, is update the drivers for your computer or scan and repair the game files. You can do this by clicking Warzone on Battle.net, then Options, then Scan and Repair. Wait while the game is scanned and repaired, then boot it up again to see if the problem is fixed.

The last thing you can try is to reinstall the game entirely, which will definitely hamper your time while the game redownloads and installs again. But it’s a last-ditch effort to fix what is otherwise a simple problem for the game’s download.