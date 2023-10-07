How to fix Dev Error 841 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty is back, with Modern Warfare 3 arriving in full in November 2023. However, many players are already encountering a few issues affecting their experience during the game’s open beta.

Some have, unfortunately, reported a bug that occurs in the middle of their online games where, for no apparent reason, they’ll be kicked to the main menu with the error code “Dev Error 841” displayed in a window.

What does Dev Error 841 mean in MW3, and how can you fix it?

What is Dev Error 841 in MW3?

Dropping out of your multiplayer games? Try these fixes. Image via Activision

The error message Dev Error 841 has appeared throughout the MW3 beta on numerous occasions. While I haven’t yet encountered the error myself during my sessions, others are constantly receiving it, affecting their ability to play multiplayer game modes.

Most players are reporting the error occurring in the middle of a multiplayer match, with the game pausing a moment and then sending the player to the main menu. Should you encounter this error, you won’t be able to rejoin your match in progress.

In most cases, the error is server-sided or network-based. Given most players first received this error during the beta weekend, it’s entirely possible the issue is on Activision’s end as the servers take on the load of players eager to try out MW3.

How to fix Dev Error 841 in MW3

If this is the first time you’ve seen Dev Error 841 in MW3, you shouldn’t worry. It’s likely server-related and something out of your control, and while unfortunate, it won’t have a lasting impact on your experience.

However, if you are constantly running into this error during a match, we recommend both a network reset and a console/PC power cycle. Restart both your internet connection at the router and your console or PC. Wait for your internet to kick back in, then start the game again and search for/enter a multiplayer match.

In most cases, the issue should be remedied, and you should be free to proceed in playing MW3’s multiplayer again.

