How to fix ‘Content Package is No Longer Available’ error in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has become one of the main competitors in the battle royale genre. Despite its ability to roll out awesome content with each patch, no developer is safe from unforeseeable errors or server outages that can prevent players from logging into the servers.

The “Content Package is No Longer Available” error often pops up with the code 6039. The error mainly resurfaces for players that may have corrupted or missing files inside their installation directories. Fixing this error is simple, but it can take a while, depending on your internet speed.

Install pending updates

While you’re enjoying Warzone and joining match after match, the developers may have rolled out a tiny patch in the background. Such a patch can cause players to receive the “Content Package is No Longer Available” error and you’ll get kicked out of the game.

Once you return to your desktop or main screen, the update should automatically start installing itself. But if it doesn’t start, you’ll need to do a manual check to see if there are any updates waiting for your permission.

After installing pending updates, try logging back into Warzone again to see if the error persists.

Reinstall Warzone

If you don’t have an update waiting in the background and are still receiving the “Content Package is No Longer Available” error every time you log into the game, chances are there’s a corrupted in-game file messing with Warzone.

The best way to make sure that your game files are in top shape will be through completely reinstalling the game. Considering Warzone’s file size, this may take a while depending on your internet speed.

Send a support ticket

Players still struggling with the error even after reinstalling the game will have no choice but to contact Warzone’s support desk on the matter.

After submitting a support ticket, associates handling your case will take a detailed look at what’s going on. Depending on the root of the problem, they might fix the error on their end or provide you with additional troubleshooting steps.