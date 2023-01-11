Not all locations will be accessible from the get-go in Warzone 2’s DMZ game mode. Some points of interest (POI) on the map, like the Al-Said Shopping Center, will be locked, and players will need a key to unlock them.

The area near the Al-Said Shopping Center is also guarded by NPCs, meaning a commotion will await the players as they make their way to the landmark. While entering the mall can be a difficult task for a solo player, it can easily be done with a squad.

In addition to the loot, breaching into Al-Said Shopping Center’s parameters will be needed to complete the Mall Rat mission, which requires players to take down 20 enemies and three operators while staying alive without getting down in the Shopping Center.

Where is the Al-Said Shopping Center in Warzone 2 DMZ?

The Al-Said Shopping Center can be found at the Said City POI in Warzone 2 DMZ. Players will need a key to access the mall, and there are multiple entrances.

Finding the location will be easier as it’s the key that will worry players. The key to the Al-Said Shopping Center can only be obtained from loot containers, AI drops, or HVT contracts, so a certain level of RNG will be involved.

Screengrab via Activision

How to get into the Al-Said Shopping Center in Warzone 2 DMZ

Warzone players will need to find the key to the Al-Said Shopping Center and use it near one of its doors to get into the mall. To ensure you don’t get knocked out as you move inside, you should consider clearing out some of the AI combatants outside.