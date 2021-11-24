How to find out your squad role in Call of Duty Warzone

Though there aren’t predefined roles in Call of Duty: Warzone, players’ styles differ when they land on the ground.
In a squad, you’ll find players who prefer charging into buildings, protecting their teammates from a distance with a sniper rifle, or assisting them by covering their back. Warzone recently introduced a feature that allows players to check out their roles based on their statistics.
There are a total of 16 different roles. Here’s how you can find your or your teammates’ squad roles in Call of Duty: Warzone.
- Navigate to rolecall.callofduty.com.
- Choose Find Out.
- Log in with your Call of Duty account.
- Once you enter your details, the system will prepare a personalized report for you.
If you’re a frequent player, you’ll most likely get the Survivor role. But you can also get one of the roles below:
- Airstriker
- Arms Dealer
- Eagle Eyes
- Fighter
- Gunner
- High-Roller
- Hustler
- Marauder
- Protector
- Reviver
- Savior
- Sharpshooter
- Sidekick
- Slayer
- Survivor
- Tank
After finding your results, you’ll be able to share them on Twitter and Facebook. Players can also download the custom image of their role, which can make for a decent avatar.
The next time you join a Warzone squad with random players, you’ll be able to ask their roles or tell them yours to see if you’d be a decent fit for the team.