How to find out your squad role in Call of Duty Warzone

Though there aren’t predefined roles in Call of Duty: Warzone, players’ styles differ when they land on the ground.

In a squad, you’ll find players who prefer charging into buildings, protecting their teammates from a distance with a sniper rifle, or assisting them by covering their back. Warzone recently introduced a feature that allows players to check out their roles based on their statistics.

There are a total of 16 different roles. Here’s how you can find your or your teammates’ squad roles in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Navigate to rolecall.callofduty.com.

Choose Find Out.

Log in with your Call of Duty account.

Once you enter your details, the system will prepare a personalized report for you.

If you’re a frequent player, you’ll most likely get the Survivor role. But you can also get one of the roles below:

Airstriker

Arms Dealer

Eagle Eyes

Fighter

Gunner

High-Roller

Hustler

Marauder

Protector

Reviver

Savior

Sharpshooter

Sidekick

Slayer

Survivor

Tank

After finding your results, you’ll be able to share them on Twitter and Facebook. Players can also download the custom image of their role, which can make for a decent avatar.

The next time you join a Warzone squad with random players, you’ll be able to ask their roles or tell them yours to see if you’d be a decent fit for the team.