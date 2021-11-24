How to find out your squad role in Call of Duty Warzone

The world needs more Revivers.

Screengrab via Activision

Though there aren’t predefined roles in Call of Duty: Warzone, players’ styles differ when they land on the ground.

In a squad, you’ll find players who prefer charging into buildings, protecting their teammates from a distance with a sniper rifle, or assisting them by covering their back. Warzone recently introduced a feature that allows players to check out their roles based on their statistics.

There are a total of 16 different roles. Here’s how you can find your or your teammates’ squad roles in Call of Duty: Warzone.

  • Navigate to rolecall.callofduty.com.
  • Choose Find Out.
  • Log in with your Call of Duty account.
  • Once you enter your details, the system will prepare a personalized report for you.

If you’re a frequent player, you’ll most likely get the Survivor role. But you can also get one of the roles below:

  • Airstriker
  • Arms Dealer
  • Eagle Eyes
  • Fighter
  • Gunner
  • High-Roller
  • Hustler
  • Marauder
  • Protector
  • Reviver
  • Savior
  • Sharpshooter
  • Sidekick
  • Slayer
  • Survivor
  • Tank

After finding your results, you’ll be able to share them on Twitter and Facebook. Players can also download the custom image of their role, which can make for a decent avatar.

The next time you join a Warzone squad with random players, you’ll be able to ask their roles or tell them yours to see if you’d be a decent fit for the team.