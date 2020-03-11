How to find and equip gas masks in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone brought an interesting twist to the battle royale genre, offering new mechanics to create a unique experience—one of which is the gas mask.

The rare item allows players to survive up to 12 seconds longer in the ring as it closes, buying extra time for those who are a little late on the rotation. Players can also use the gas mask to catch unsuspecting victims out within the gas circle since they’ll take damage and you won’t.

Screengrab via Activision

There are several ways to find a gas mask. The easiest way to come across it is by looting caches or enemies that you kill. But since all battle royales are subject to the RNG gods, your chances of finding it can be slim.

The most sure-fire way to get a gas mask is by purchasing it from a Buy Station for $3,000. Although that’s a definitive way of getting the rare item, that money can be better spent reviving a teammate or buying a useful killstreak. Players can also complete Scavenger Contracts, with the final cache you open potentially awarding gas masks for you and your entire team.

Screengrab via Activision

Once you obtain a gas mask, it will automatically be equipped to your soldier. Then you’ll be ready to take on any enemies you see with a 12-second gas circle advantage.