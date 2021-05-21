How to earn the This is Personal medal in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s 80s Action Heroes event is here. Aside from John Rambo becoming available as a new operator in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, Verdansk will also be traveling back in time to 1984.

Though players will have a lot to explore around the map, there are new sets of medals that are also waiting to be unlocked. You’ll earn some of these without even noticing while playing through the new update, but some will require you to complete specific tasks that may require you to get out of your comfort zone.

One of the event challenges, My Hunting Knife, will ask players to earn 25 This is Personal Medals in the multiplayer or zombie game modes, but it doesn’t give any information about the This is Personal medal.

You’ll be able to earn a This is Personal medal by completing one of the following actions in either the multiplayer or zombies game modes.

Zombies: Kill seven or more enemies rapidly with a melee weapon.

Multiplayer: Kill an enemy with a melee weapon.

You can play any of the multiplayer game modes to complete the challenge. While the challenge will be slightly easier to complete in the zombies mode, there are a few tricks that you can apply to get it done quickly in the multiplayer game mode as well.

Equipping stealth and movement speed boosting curves will be key to complete this quest as fast as possible. Combined with the Tracker perk, you can try to wrap around the enemy lines to knife your opponents, one by one. You’ll probably get killed one too many times while trying to knife your opponents as they understand what you’re up to. Make sure to watch your back as well, just in case there's an enemy player trying to do the same quest as you. Considering the event just went live, the chances are there will be many players trying to complete the event at the same time, meaning there can be unintentional knife-only matches.