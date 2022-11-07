How to do a finishing move in Modern Warfare 2

Just don't do it to me, please.

Modern Warfare 2 brings in some of the most loved features of CoD history, including dolphin dives, sliding, and of course, finishing moves.

Being brutally stabbed from behind is an unfortunate way to go in any game, but the CoD devs made sure to make finishing moves extra rage-inducing. That’s why we do it whenever we can.

Completing a finishing move gives players a short cutscene that’ll frustrate your enemy beyond repair. You’ll do some karate-like moves, taking down your opposition with ease, and making them question how you even got there in the first place.

Finishing moves are a very simple thing to learn and master; all it takes is some planning and patience.

How to do finishing moves in Modern Warfare 2

Image via Activision

You’ll need to either set yourself up in a sneaky spot where someone can walk by you, or you’ll need to be fast and efficient. To pull off the Modern Warfare 2 finisher, you have to sneak up behind someone, get as close as possible to your enemy, and stab them in the back.

You’ll have to hold your melee button, otherwise, you’ll just whack them in the back, leaving you standing there with your hands in your pockets. Your melee button is bound as ‘R3’ on consoles and the ‘V’ key on PCs.

This will start an animation that’ll take you out of the game for a few seconds, so make sure you do this at the right time. If you don’t, you’ll be in a prime position for someone to take their revenge.

There you have it—enjoy your finishing moves. Modern Warfare 2 finishing moves will certainly be a part of challenges that’ll unlock skins in the future.