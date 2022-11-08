How to convert your Overwatch 2 sensitivity to Modern Warfare 2

It seems like there’s a new FPS around every corner, with a title being released what feels like weekly. It’s easy to get lost in the wave of constant shooters, leaving all your previous settings in the whitewash, as there’s no time to transfer your sensitivity from one to the other.

There are countless guides for players trying to change their sensitivity from games like VALORANT and Counter-Strike, but it’s incredibly hard to keep track of the newest titles in the scene.

You might be incredibly talented in one title, but you won’t be in the next unless you bring some of your settings.

Overwatch 2 was the hot, new FPS only a month ago, now Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer has dropped and you can’t just jump into matches without changing your settings.

You could just cop the wrong settings, or you could follow these simple instructions, and you’ll be as right as rain.

How do I convert my Overwatch 2 sensitivity to Modern Warfare 2?

It’s an incredibly simple transfer once you learn the mathematics required. Fortunately, at Dot Esports we have countless scientists dedicated to purely this situation, and it’s about time they did some work.

To change your sensitivity from Overwatch 2 to Modern Warfare 2, get your sensitivity and multiply it by 7.2. So let’s say your sensitivity on Overwatch was 50, multiply that by 7.2, making it 6.93 in Modern Warfare 2.

Now you can transfer your sensitivity with ease, and you can take your skills from Overwatch 2 to Modern Warfare 2. Remember, tanks aren’t a thing in CoD.

Don’t forget that you can change your sensitivity regularly depending on how you’re playing. Sometimes it’s an effective way to get your head back in the game, making you focus on adjusting, instead of going into auto-pilot.