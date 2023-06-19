How to complete the Fuel Shortage mission in DMZ

DMZ’s Season Four update introduced plenty of content in the Warzone 2 game mode, with new faction missions, weapons, and even a new map, Vondel. The Phalanx faction will have you drop into the Dutch-inspired map and do some of their dirty work for them.

Some of their missions, however, have you explore other DMZ battlegrounds in collaboration with the other factions in Black Mous and White Lotus. One of these missions is Fuel Shortage, a tier-one White Lotus mission that sees you infiltrate Ashika Island and learn about a new mechanic introduced in Season Four’s major update.

Completing the Fuel Shortage mission in DMZ

The Fuel Shortage mission will be one of the White Lotus faction missions you complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fuel Shortage mission is one of the easiest White Lotus faction missions and you don’t even need to extract from the map to earn its rewards either. To complete this particular DMZ mission you’ll need to siphon gas from a vehicle into an empty gas can, then refuel the vehicle with the same gas can.

As much fun as you’ll likely be having on the new Vondel map, to complete this mission you’ll have to drop into Ashika Island and find a gas station. It shouldn’t take you too long to find one, as most of the map’s spawn points are on the island’s shores.

Head down the main road and enter the first gas station you find. Inside should be numerous gas cans—unlike some of the armor plate recipes this season, you’ll only need one.

Gas cans are easy to find inside of gas stations. Screenshot by Dot Esports Siphon fuel from vehicles to store for later, if needed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Grab it and head out to find a vehicle. Personally, I grabbed a car after deploying and drove to a gas station; that way, I was all set to complete the mission immediately. Jump into your vehicle of choice then open your inventory to the gas can.

The gas can comes with a little bit of fuel, which will make the first step of the DMZ mission a little easier. While hovering over the can, press your refuel button to top up the car. Then, from the same menu, siphon gas from the vehicle back into the gas can by pressing R on PC (Right Stick/R3 on controller).

If done correctly, the mission will be complete—you won’t have to exfil. For your efforts, you’ll net yourself some points with White Lotus and earn a Double XP Token.

