How to complete Shepherd mission in MW3 Zombies

Each Act in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies finishes with a story mission that provides a secret cutscene and you’ll need to complete Shepherd at the end of Act Two.

Much like the Extraction mission in Act One, you’ll need to enter a Zombies game in the traditional manner and then head to a marked location to initiate the mission—but there’s plenty of preparation that must be done first.

The Shepherd mission is certainly not for the faint-hearted and it’s highly recommended you complete it with a squad that is fully prepared, otherwise, you’ll return to the lobby with your tail between your legs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Shepherd mission in MW3 Zombies.

Shepherd mission requirements in MW3 Zombies

First stop is atop the tall building. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Shepherd mission in MW3 Zombies is the final task of Act Two and, upon completion, will trigger a new cutscene that advances the story in Zombies. In order to access it, you must have completed all the previous act two missions.

The requirements to complete the Shepherd mission are:

Deploy to the Neutralizer Test Site

Successfully test the Neutralizer

Once you have completed the mission, you will receive the Warmageddon Vehicle Skin and 5000 XP, as well as access to missions in Act Three.

Guide to completing the Sheperd mission in MW3 Zombies

The Shepherd mission in MW3 is a stern challenge and players must prepare for the mission before attempting to complete it. Otherwise, you will be easily overrun.

A level two Pack-A-Punch weapon is highly recommended, as you’ll have to face off against Medium Threat level zombies, and you should also be equipped with an Ammo Mod. I highly recommend Brain Rot, as you can turn any special zombies instead of defeating them.

You should also have as many perks as possible and, ideally, should launch into a game with some cans to apply them immediately. The best perks are Jugger-Nog, Stamin-Up, Speed Cola, Elemental Soda, and Deadshot Daiquiri.

Once you feel you are ready to enter the mission, look on the map in a Zombies game to find an exfil sight marked with a yellow star. Be sure to hover over it and check the name though, as the location for the Extraction mission from Act One will still be showing.

Once you arrive at the Neutralizer Test Site, the first task will be to destroy two SAM Batteries on the roof of the building ahead. Move towards the marked location but be careful of mercenaries nearby and mines that have been set—the latter can be spotted by flashing red lights and can be shot to destroy them.

Prepare for a fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’ll need to place two explosive charges on the SAM Batteries and will also need to fight off the mercenaries that arrive in this area. Take things carefully and eliminate them one by one, ensuring the coast is clear before you start to set the charges.

After the Sam Batteries have been destroyed, a new location will be marked at ground level. Clear the area of any mercenaries and Zombies and then activate the Neutralizer. The next stage is much like an Escort Contract, though with a harder challenge as there will be lots of special zombies like Manglers and Disciples—this is where the Brain Rot Ammo Mod shines, as you can turn them and they will help defend the objective.

Keep moving and defending the target until you reach the final location, where the Neutralizer stops. There will be some tough enemies here, including a creature that is similar to the Mega Abomination. However, you don’t need to defeat it, as the mission will be completed as soon as the Neutralizer test is complete.

There is no need to exfil from this mission, as the cutscene will start playing as soon as the Neutralizer test has finished.