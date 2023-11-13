How to complete Saboteur in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The story missions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies are a great way to level up your profile and earn rewards. The Saboteur mission is available when you reach tier three missions in act one, and this one’s all about taking the fight to Terminus.

You need to complete four objectives in the Saboteur mission, and they all revolve around the Aether Extractor Contract. Finding this contract in your Zombies match is the key to success, and you want to bring heavy equipment to ensure you’re prepared. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Saboteur mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete all Saboteur tasks in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Track down an Aether Exctractor Contract. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four tasks to complete for the Saboteur mission, and they all revolve around the Aether Extractor Contract. These are the tasks you’ll receive in this MW3 Zombies mission. After you complete them, you’ll be one step closer to reaching act two missions

Complete an Aether Extractor Contract

Kill 15 mercenaries guarding the Extractors

Shoot down a reinforcement helicopter

Exfil with the Uncommon Aether Tool Plans

You should be able to find an Aether Extractor Contract in several different places while playing on any MW3 Zombies match. However, before you accept this mission, I feel it’s best to track down a rocket launcher to bring with you to take out the reinforcement helicopter. Eliminating the helicopter is easily the most laborious task, but you can set it up before you dive into the Zombies map.

Rather than leave it up to chance, I swapped out my standard weapon in the Insured Slot for a PILA. I could start the Zombies match with a rocket launcher and didn’t have to search for one. For anyone who would rather not waste their Insured Weapon Slot, using the Mystery Boxes might be your only option, or hoping to find a rocket launcher from a Wall Buy.

Now, with a rocket launcher, search the map for an Aether Extractor Contract and work through the steps of the mission. The mission’s specifics for Aether Extractor Contract vary on if you picked up the mission in zone one, two, or three of the map, but the core structure will always be the same.

Shoot them out of the sky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Several Aether Extractors will spawn on the map, with several Terminus mercenaries guarding them. You’ll need to take out the mercenaries protecting them and blow up the Extractors by interacting with the controls on the side of them. You will interact with the Extractors with a small terminal on their wings, and you’ll click the F key if you’re on mouse and keyboard, the X button if you’re an Xbox controller, and the square button if you have a PlayStation controller. The reinforcement helicopter will spawn in during this mission, so keep your eyes to the sky for them to destroy at least one.

Completing the Aether Extractor Contract should complete the first three tasks of the Saboteur mission in MW3 Zombies. The final task requires you to leave the game using an exfil location, and you need to have an Uncommon Aether Tool in your rucksack. Thankfully, the Uncommon Aether Tool should appear as a reward after completing the Aether Extractor Contract while you have the Saboteur mission. When you return to the menu, Saboteur should be complete.